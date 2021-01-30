It came less than eight minutes into the first half of one of the first games of Saturday's loaded slate, but Duke freshman Jalen Johnson has probably already locked up the best dunk of the day in college basketball with ease.

Johnson grabbed a steal and broke away in transition for a dunk, but Clemson freshman PJ Hall had other ideas. Hall tried chasing him down, attacking from the opposite end of the court. He came up just short, however, and as Johnson elevated, he found himself on the receiving end of a poster jam. You can actually hear the force with which he throws it down.

Johnson finished the dunk with style and got the foul drawn on Hall for his troubles. He made the ensuing foul shot, converting three points the old-fashioned way.