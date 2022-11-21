Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ No. 7 Duke

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-3; Duke 3-1

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are staying on the road Monday to face off against the #7 Duke Blue Devils at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke should still be riding high after a win, while the Knights will be looking to right the ship.

Bellarmine came up short against the Clemson Tigers this past Friday, falling 76-66. One thing holding Bellarmine back was the mediocre play of guard Peter Suder, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Duke at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Friday as the team secured a 92-58 victory. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: center Kyle Filipowski (18), guard Tyrese Proctor (13), forward Mark Mitchell (12), and guard Jacob Grandison (10).

The Knights are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Bellarmine is now 2-3 while the Blue Devils sit at 3-1. Duke is 1-1 after wins this year, and Bellarmine is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.