Watch Duke vs. Kansas online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date, score, result
The winner of Sunday's Elite Eight showdown between the Blue Devils and Jayhawks will advance to the Final Four
The NCAA Tournament has produced unpredictability and wild upsets at nearly every turn this March, but Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between Duke and Kansas is the result many expected would ultimately determine which team survives the vaunted Midwest Region.
The Blue Devils and Jayhawks will meet Sunday afternoon in the second game of an Elite Eight doubleheader on CBS. Winner advances to San Antonio for the Final Four. The loser goes home.
My sources tell me this will be a highly entertaining game if you're a college basketball fan. So stay tuned.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 1 seed Kansas
Kansas' run hasn't come without its challenges as the Jayhawks have won two consecutive NCAA Tournament thrillers by a mere four points. After leading by as many as 20 over Clemson on Friday, they nearly fooled around and fumbled it in the final minute. Will Kansas use that late-game lull as motivation to prove a point on Sunday?
About No. 2 seed Duke
Duke cracked the Syracuse zone defense on Friday and dispatched the Orange 69-65, despite putrid shooting from beyond the arc. It's the only game in the NCAA Tournament the Blue Devils have won by fewer than 22 points.
Viewing Information
- When: Sunday, March 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: CBS
Live updates:
