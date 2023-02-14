Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Duke
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-15; Duke 17-8
What to Know
The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
Duke came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 69-62. Four players on Duke scored in the double digits: guard Jeremy Roach (16), guard Tyrese Proctor (14), guard Jacob Grandison (11), and forward Dariq Whitehead (10).
Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 93-87 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Despite the loss, Notre Dame got a solid performance out of forward Nate Laszewski, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight rebounds.
The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Duke against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 12-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Duke have won eight out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 31, 2022 - Duke 57 vs. Notre Dame 43
- Feb 09, 2021 - Notre Dame 93 vs. Duke 89
- Dec 16, 2020 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Duke 94 vs. Notre Dame 60
- Jan 28, 2019 - Duke 83 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Mar 08, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 70
- Jan 29, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Mar 11, 2017 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 30, 2017 - Duke 84 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 10, 2016 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Duke 79
- Jan 16, 2016 - Notre Dame 95 vs. Duke 91