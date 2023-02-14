Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Duke

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-15; Duke 17-8

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Duke came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 69-62. Four players on Duke scored in the double digits: guard Jeremy Roach (16), guard Tyrese Proctor (14), guard Jacob Grandison (11), and forward Dariq Whitehead (10).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 93-87 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Despite the loss, Notre Dame got a solid performance out of forward Nate Laszewski, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Duke against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 12-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Duke have won eight out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.