Watch Duke vs. Rhode Island online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time
The Blue Devils advanced to the second round with an easy win over Iona on Thursday
Upsets have been a theme of this year's NCAA Tournament, so teams like No. 2 Duke better be on the lookout. The Duke Blue Devils, the No. 2 seed in the vaunted Midwest Region, will meet No. 7 seed Rhode Island in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Unlike the Rams, who had to go to overtime to knock off No. 10 seed Oklahoma, the Blue Devils made quick work of their first-round opponent, Iona, 89-67. They looked every bit the part of a title contender coming together at just the right time.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 2 seed Duke
The Blue Devils never even got a scare from Iona. They jumped on the Gaels early and never let up, riding Marvin Bagley's 22-point outing to a comfortable win. Can the young backcourt of Duke stack up against Rhode Island?
About No. 7 seed Rhode Island
What Rhode Island lacks in talent it makes up for in experience. Behind senior guards Jared Terrell and E.C. Matthews, the Rams have a fearsome backcourt that will give any team in the country a run for their money -- including mighty Duke.
Viewing Information
- Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Date: Saturday, March 17
- Time: Approx. 2:40 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
