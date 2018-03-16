Watch Duke vs. Rhode Island online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

The Duke Blue Devils, the No. 2 seed in the vaunted Midwest Region, will meet No. 7 seed Rhode Island in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Unlike the Rams, who had to go to overtime to knock off No. 10 seed Oklahoma, the Blue Devils made quick work of their first-round opponent, Iona, 89-67. They looked every bit the part of a title contender coming together at just the right time.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 2 seed Duke

The Blue Devils never even got a scare from Iona. They jumped on the Gaels early and never let up, riding Marvin Bagley's 22-point outing to a comfortable win. Can the young backcourt of Duke stack up against Rhode Island?

About No. 7 seed Rhode Island



What Rhode Island lacks in talent it makes up for in experience. Behind senior guards Jared Terrell and E.C. Matthews, the Rams have a fearsome backcourt that will give any team in the country a run for their money -- including mighty Duke.

Viewing Information

Location : PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Dates : Saturday, March 17



: Saturday, March 17 TV : TBD



: TBD Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live

