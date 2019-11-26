Watch Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 1 Duke (home) vs. Stephen F. Austin (away)

Current Records: Duke 6-0; Stephen F. Austin 4-1

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head to the #1 Duke Blue Devils' court at 9 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Stephen F. Austin has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Duke is surely hoping to exploit.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took down the Lumberjacks 69-57 last week.

Meanwhile, Duke also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (45) and won 81-73 over the Georgetown Hoyas. Four players on Duke scored in the double digits: G Cassius Stanley (21), C Vernon Carey Jr. (20), F Wendell Moore Jr. (17), and G Tre Jones (13). That's four consecutive double-doubles for C Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke's win lifted them to 6-0 while Stephen F. Austin's loss dropped them down to 4-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke enters the game with 84 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. The Lumberjacks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in the league when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.97

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.