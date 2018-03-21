Watch Duke vs. Syracuse online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

No. 2 seed Duke will meet No. 11 seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Blue Devils easily handled the Orange, 60-44, in the regular season

So will history repeat itself? Syracuse, which knocked out No. 3 seed Michigan State 55-53 in the second round, is playing as well as it has all season, and its zone defense, which limited Michigan State to a season low 53 points, is a stifling X-factor that could help Jim Boeheim's team overcome Duke's length and talent.

The Blue Devils are coming off an impressive 25 point beatdown over No. 7 seed Rhode Island, though, and continue to get quality production from both Grayson Allen and Marvin Bagley as they continue their March Madness run.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 2 seed Duke



The Blue Devils had zero issues the Rhode Island Rams in the second round. Freshman stars Gary Trent Jr. and Marvin Bagley combined to score 40 points and Duke knocked down 10 of its 21 shots from the 3-point line. If Duke can match that production from downtown against Syracuse and its pesky zone, it will be dancing with ease into the Elite Eight.

About No. 11 seed Syracuse



Syracuse suffocated Michigan State's high-flying defense and stunned the Spartans in a 55-53 decision using its zone defense. Although Duke beat the zone in the regular season against the Orange, Jim Boeheim will surely have a new wrinkle or two to defend Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter in the post.

Viewing Information

When: Friday, March 23 at 9:37 p.m. ET

Friday, March 23 at 9:37 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska



CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska TV : CBS



: CBS Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) App: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

