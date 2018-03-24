Watch Duke vs. Syracuse online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score

No. 2 seed Duke will meet No. 11 seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Blue Devils easily handled the Orange, 60-44, in the regular season

So will history repeat itself? Syracuse, which knocked out No. 3 seed Michigan State 55-53 in the second round, is playing as well as it has all season, and its zone defense, which limited Michigan State to a season low 53 points, is a stifling X-factor that could help Jim Boeheim's team overcome Duke's length and talent.

The Blue Devils are coming off an impressive 25 point beatdown over No. 7 seed Rhode Island, though, and continue to get quality production from both Grayson Allen and Marvin Bagley as they continue their March Madness run.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game, plus our live blog.

Click here to follow our LIVE bracket

Viewing Information

When: Friday, March 23 at 9:37 p.m. ET

Friday, March 23 at 9:37 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska



CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska TV : CBS



: CBS Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) App: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Duke vs. Syracuse live blog

Thanks for tuning in!