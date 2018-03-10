WATCH: Duke's Grayson Allen knocked a North Carolina player over with his butt
It's been awhile since Duke's polarizing star got into trouble
NEW YORK -- Duke's Grayson Allen was assessed a Flagrant 1 technical foul on Friday for knocking over Garrison Brooks with his butt in the first half of the Blue Devils' ACC semifinal vs. North Carolina.
Here's the incident.
The crowd, heavy on UNC fans, lustily booed Allen when the video was replayed twice on the big board above. Allen was cordially chatting with UNC senior guard Joel Berry afterward, as Brooks shot took foul shots.
The winner of Duke-UNC will play Virginia on Saturday night for the ACC title.
