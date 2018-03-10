WATCH: Duke's Grayson Allen knocked a North Carolina player over with his butt

It's been awhile since Duke's polarizing star got into trouble

NEW YORK -- Duke's Grayson Allen was assessed a Flagrant 1 technical foul on Friday for knocking over Garrison Brooks with his butt in the first half of the Blue Devils' ACC semifinal vs. North Carolina.

Here's the incident. 

The crowd, heavy on UNC fans, lustily booed Allen when the video was replayed twice on the big board above. Allen was cordially chatting with UNC senior guard Joel Berry afterward, as Brooks shot took foul shots. 

The winner of Duke-UNC will play Virginia on Saturday night for the ACC title. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his eighth season covering college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics,... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices