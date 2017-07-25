WATCH: Duke's Grayson Allen, Trevon Duval team up in Drive-by Dunk Challenge
Duke's much-anticipated Allen-Duval connection is off to a hot start already
The Drive-by Dunk Challenge is the latest social media craze to take the Internet by storm, and now it seems to have spread from the professional ranks -- where Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis stole the show -- to the college ranks.
On Tuesday, Duke's Grayson Allen and incoming freshman phenom point guard Trevon Duval one-upped Kentucky coach John Calipari in the Drive-by Dunk Challenge by putting their own spin on the competition, going alley-oop through the sunroof in a stranger's driveway to cap an Allen-to-Duval connection we're sure to see plenty of in 2017.
I know what you're thinking: THAT GOAL IS ONLY 8-FOOT-TALL!
Well, you're not wrong. And we've docked their style ratings accordingly.
Style points for a pass out of the sunroof in a stranger's driveway in broad daylight makes up for the rim being kid-sized, for the most part. We'll give Grayson an A+ for the through-the-sunroof delivery of the assist, and give Duval an A- on his dramatic finish at the rim (would have been an A+ on a regulation-sized goal). Duval is also docked for losing the ball after the dunk, so he gets a C+ for recovery and overall delivery.
Fortunately, Duval's just an incoming freshman, so he has plenty of time to get his style grades up before his Duke career is over.
-
Indiana-Arizona series proposed
It'll be Miller vs. Miller if the Hoosiers and Wildcats can finalize the proposed series
-
Wisconsin's Happ working on 3-point shot
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ has made only two jumpers in his career, but is adding a long-range...
-
CBS extends Big Ten hoops deal 6 years
The deal is part of long-awaited $2.64 billion contract; CBS' hoops-only commitment runs through...
-
Wichita State, Shamet prepared for AAC
If Wichita State guard Landry Shamet has a breakout season, he could leave early for the N...
-
Bagley visits Duke; USC, Arizona next
Athletic big man finished 3-day trip to Durham, N.C., with trips to USC, Arizona coming up
-
Calipari partakes in new dunking trend
Calipari's latest viral social media bit comes just three weeks after the Wildcats head coach...
Add a Comment