WATCH: Duke's Grayson Allen, Trevon Duval team up in Drive-by Dunk Challenge

The Drive-by Dunk Challenge is the latest social media craze to take the Internet by storm, and now it seems to have spread from the professional ranks -- where Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis stole the show -- to the college ranks.

On Tuesday, Duke's Grayson Allen and incoming freshman phenom point guard Trevon Duval one-upped Kentucky coach John Calipari in the Drive-by Dunk Challenge by putting their own spin on the competition, going alley-oop through the sunroof in a stranger's driveway to cap an Allen-to-Duval connection we're sure to see plenty of in 2017.

I know what you're thinking: THAT GOAL IS ONLY 8-FOOT-TALL!

Well, you're not wrong. And we've docked their style ratings accordingly.

Style points for a pass out of the sunroof in a stranger's driveway in broad daylight makes up for the rim being kid-sized, for the most part. We'll give Grayson an A+ for the through-the-sunroof delivery of the assist, and give Duval an A- on his dramatic finish at the rim (would have been an A+ on a regulation-sized goal). Duval is also docked for losing the ball after the dunk, so he gets a C+ for recovery and overall delivery.

Fortunately, Duval's just an incoming freshman, so he has plenty of time to get his style grades up before his Duke career is over.