Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Dayton 12-2, Duquesne 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Duquesne is 1-9 against Dayton since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Duquesne last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-67 loss to the Ramblers.

Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from David Dixon, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dixon has scored all season.

Dayton aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to six. They secured a 64-60 W over the Minutemen. Winning is a bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, as Dayton did.

DaRon Holmes II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Dukes have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-5 record this season. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Dayton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Duquesne's sizeable advantage in that area, Dayton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Duquesne is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.