Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Dayton 12-6, Duquesne 9-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duquesne is 2-8 against Dayton since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Duquesne strolled past St. Bona. with points to spare, taking the game 75-57.

Duquesne can attribute much of their success to Maximus Edwards, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave Edwards a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Tre Dinkins III, who had ten points in addition to six assists and two steals.

Duquesne was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Bona. only posted nine.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dayton ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted by Loyola Chi. 83-81 on a last-minute layup from Amael L'Etang with but a second left in the third quarter. The victory was some much needed relief for the Flyers as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Enoch Cheeks, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus seven rebounds and five steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Malachi Smith, who had 15 points in addition to eight assists.

Duquesne has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season. As for Dayton, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.

Duquesne beat Dayton 65-57 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dayton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.