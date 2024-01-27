Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Fordham 9-10, Duquesne 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Fordham in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Rhode Island typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Rams 71-68.

Kyle Rose was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Will Richardson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duquesne's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They welcomed the New Year with a 54-50 win over the Bonnies. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Duquesne has scored all season.

The Rams pushed their record up to 9-10 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to 10-8.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Fordham against Duquesne in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 87-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fordham since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Duquesne is a big 7.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.