Rider Broncs @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Rider 1-2, Duquesne 3-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing at home against the Rider Broncs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Duquesne unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 70-67. Duquesne didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, Duquesne had strong showings from Dae Dae Grant, who earned 16 points, and Jimmy Clark III, who earned 17 points along with 4 steals. Clark III is absolutely dominating the steal category: he's posted at least three every time he's taken the court this season.

Meanwhile, the Broncs came up short against the Cornhuskers on Monday and fell 64-50. Rider has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Dukes' loss dropped their record down to 3-1. As for the Broncs, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Duquesne beat Rider 73-61 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.