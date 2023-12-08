Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: St. Peter's 3-4, Duquesne 6-2

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The St. Peter's Peacocks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Duquesne Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though St. Peter's has not done well against Canisius recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Peacocks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 54-52 win over the Golden Griffins.

Meanwhile, Duquesne and Marshall couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Dukes came out on top against the Thundering Herd by a score of 85-72 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Duquesne.

Andrei Savrasov and Jimmy Clark III were among the main playmakers for Duquesne as the former scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds and the latter scored 24 points.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.