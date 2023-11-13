Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-1, Duquesne 2-0

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Stony Brook Seawolves will head out on the road to face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook proved on Friday. They steamrolled past the Golden Eagles 91-50 at home.

Meanwhile, the Dukes didn't have too much trouble with the Cougars on the road on Friday as they won 90-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duquesne.

Duquesne's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kareem Rozier, who earned 20 points. Jimmy Clark III was another key contributor, earning 18 points along with 7 assists and 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Seawolves to 1-1 and the Dukes to 2-0.