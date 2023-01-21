Who's Playing

Fordham @ Duquesne

Current Records: Fordham 14-4; Duquesne 13-6

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Dukes and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne lost both of their matches to Fordham last season on scores of 71-72 and 54-65, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Duquesne came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, falling 65-56. Guard Jimmy Clark III had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 5-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Fordham skirted by the La Salle Explorers 66-64 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Antrell Charlton with 0:02 remaining. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Will Richardson and forward Khalid Moore were among the main playmakers for Fordham as the former had 19 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 rebounds and 11 points.

Fordham's win lifted them to 14-4 while Duquesne's loss dropped them down to 13-6. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Dukes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duquesne have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fordham.