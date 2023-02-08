Who's Playing

George Mason @ Duquesne

Current Records: George Mason 13-11; Duquesne 15-8

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Duquesne Dukes and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2017. GMU is staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against Duquesne at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be strutting in after a victory while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.

GMU came up short against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday, falling 69-61. A silver lining for GMU was the play of forward Malik Henry, who had 14 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, everything went Duquesne's way against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday as they made off with a 93-67 win. Four players on Duquesne scored in the double digits: guard Dae Dae Grant (18), guard Quincy McGriff (17), forward Joe Reece (13), and forward Tre Williams (12).

George Mason's loss took them down to 13-11 while Duquesne's win pulled them up to 15-8. In their win, the Dukes relied heavily on Dae Dae Grant, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. the Patriots will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duquesne have won four out of their last five games against George Mason.