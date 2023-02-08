Who's Playing
George Mason @ Duquesne
Current Records: George Mason 13-11; Duquesne 15-8
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Duquesne Dukes and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2017. GMU is staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against Duquesne at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be strutting in after a victory while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.
GMU came up short against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday, falling 69-61. A silver lining for GMU was the play of forward Malik Henry, who had 14 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, everything went Duquesne's way against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday as they made off with a 93-67 win. Four players on Duquesne scored in the double digits: guard Dae Dae Grant (18), guard Quincy McGriff (17), forward Joe Reece (13), and forward Tre Williams (12).
George Mason's loss took them down to 13-11 while Duquesne's win pulled them up to 15-8. In their win, the Dukes relied heavily on Dae Dae Grant, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. the Patriots will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duquesne have won four out of their last five games against George Mason.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Duquesne 81 vs. George Mason 78
- Feb 23, 2019 - Duquesne 79 vs. George Mason 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Duquesne 95 vs. George Mason 89
- Mar 01, 2017 - George Mason 63 vs. Duquesne 62
- Jan 22, 2016 - Duquesne 86 vs. George Mason 75