Who's Playing
Montana @ Duquesne
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Grizzlies were on the positive side of .500 (18-14) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 6-24 last-season record, Duquesne has set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.