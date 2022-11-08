Who's Playing

Montana @ Duquesne

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Grizzlies were on the positive side of .500 (18-14) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 6-24 last-season record, Duquesne has set their aspirations higher this season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.