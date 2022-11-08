Who's Playing

Montana @ Duquesne

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the Montana Grizzlies are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Returning after a rocky 6-24 year, Duquesne is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Montana was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-14.

The Dukes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Dukes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.