Who's Playing
Montana @ Duquesne
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes and the Montana Grizzlies are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Returning after a rocky 6-24 year, Duquesne is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Montana was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-14.
The Dukes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Dukes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.