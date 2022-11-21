Who's Playing

North Florida @ Duquesne

Current Records: North Florida 1-2; Duquesne 4-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will look to defend their home court on Monday against the North Florida Ospreys at 7 p.m. ET.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Duquesne beat the Colgate Raiders 85-80 this past Friday. Four players on the Dukes scored in the double digits: guard Dae Dae Grant (24), forward Tre Williams (15), guard Tevin Brewer (14), and forward Austin Rotroff (10).

Meanwhile, North Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 victory.

Their wins bumped Duquesne to 4-1 and North Florida to 1-2. In their win, Duquesne relied heavily on Dae Dae Grant, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds. the Ospreys will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.