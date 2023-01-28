Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-11; E. Tennessee State 8-14

The Chattanooga Mocs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mocs and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Chattanooga was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 85-80 to the Wofford Terriers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for E. Tennessee State as they fell 71-67 to the Mercer Bears on Wednesday.

Chattanooga ended up a good deal behind E. Tennessee State when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 78-62. Can Chattanooga avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chattanooga.