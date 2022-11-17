Who's Playing

Little Rock @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Little Rock 1-2; E. Tennessee State 2-1

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans are on the road again Thursday and play against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Trojans received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 82-71 to the Cent. Arkansas Bears.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for E. Tennessee State as they fell 81-77 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Sunday.

Little Rock is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, E. Tennessee State is 2-0 ATS.

The losses put Little Rock at 1-2 and E. Tennessee State at a reciprocal 2-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.