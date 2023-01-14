Who's Playing

Mercer @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Mercer 7-11; E. Tennessee State 7-11

What to Know

The Mercer Bears and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with E. Tennessee State winning the first 72-64 at home and the Bears taking the second 65-56.

Mercer received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 84-66 to the Furman Paladins.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 96-74 win.

Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

E. Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 7-11 while Mercer's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if Mercer bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.