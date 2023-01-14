Who's Playing
Mercer @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: Mercer 7-11; E. Tennessee State 7-11
What to Know
The Mercer Bears and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with E. Tennessee State winning the first 72-64 at home and the Bears taking the second 65-56.
Mercer received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 84-66 to the Furman Paladins.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 96-74 win.
Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
E. Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 7-11 while Mercer's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if Mercer bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Mercer 65 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Jan 19, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 17, 2021 - Mercer 71 vs. E. Tennessee State 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Mercer 71 vs. E. Tennessee State 55
- Feb 16, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 84 vs. Mercer 75
- Dec 31, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 74 vs. Mercer 55
- Mar 04, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 11, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. Mercer 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 67 vs. Mercer 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. Mercer 65
- Feb 20, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 21, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 65 vs. Mercer 63