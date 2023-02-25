Who's Playing

UNCG @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: UNCG 20-10; E. Tennessee State 11-19

What to Know

A Southern battle is on tap between the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the UNCG Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

E. Tennessee State beat the The Citadel Bulldogs 78-70 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UNCG didn't have too much trouble with the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on Wednesday as they won 71-52.

The Buccaneers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-65 punch to the gut against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe E. Tennessee State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against E. Tennessee State.