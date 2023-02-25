Who's Playing
UNCG @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: UNCG 20-10; E. Tennessee State 11-19
What to Know
A Southern battle is on tap between the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the UNCG Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
E. Tennessee State beat the The Citadel Bulldogs 78-70 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UNCG didn't have too much trouble with the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on Wednesday as they won 71-52.
The Buccaneers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-65 punch to the gut against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe E. Tennessee State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against E. Tennessee State.
- Feb 07, 2023 - UNCG 91 vs. E. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 27, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. UNCG 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - UNCG 80 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. E. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - UNCG 85 vs. E. Tennessee State 74
- Jan 02, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. UNCG 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 82 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 64 vs. UNCG 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - UNCG 60 vs. E. Tennessee State 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - UNCG 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 68
- Mar 05, 2018 - UNCG 62 vs. E. Tennessee State 47
- Feb 12, 2018 - UNCG 74 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Jan 11, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. UNCG 58
- Mar 06, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. UNCG 74
- Feb 27, 2017 - UNCG 72 vs. E. Tennessee State 66
- Jan 12, 2017 - UNCG 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 86 vs. UNCG 83