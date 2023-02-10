Who's Playing

VMI @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: VMI 6-20; E. Tennessee State 9-17

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. E. Tennessee State and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Buccaneers were expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 91-65 defeat to the UNCG Spartans.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 94-63 bruising that VMI suffered against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.

E. Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9 against the spread when favored.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against VMI.