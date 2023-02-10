Who's Playing

VMI @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: VMI 6-20; E. Tennessee State 9-17

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Buccaneers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

E. Tennessee State suffered a grim 91-65 defeat to the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday. E. Tennessee State was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 94-63, which was the final score in VMI's tilt against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against VMI.

  • Dec 31, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 64 vs. VMI 50
  • Jan 29, 2022 - VMI 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
  • Jan 05, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. VMI 79
  • Jan 18, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 92 vs. VMI 81
  • Mar 07, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 57
  • Feb 15, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. VMI 67
  • Jan 11, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 61 vs. VMI 55
  • Feb 21, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 94 vs. VMI 70
  • Jan 17, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. VMI 82
  • Feb 10, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 56
  • Jan 13, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 89 vs. VMI 48
  • Feb 02, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. VMI 71
  • Dec 31, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 102 vs. VMI 75
  • Feb 04, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. VMI 60
  • Jan 11, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. VMI 51