Who's Playing
VMI @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: VMI 6-20; E. Tennessee State 9-17
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Buccaneers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
E. Tennessee State suffered a grim 91-65 defeat to the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday. E. Tennessee State was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 94-63, which was the final score in VMI's tilt against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against VMI.
- Dec 31, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 64 vs. VMI 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - VMI 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 05, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 18, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 92 vs. VMI 81
- Mar 07, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 15, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 61 vs. VMI 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 94 vs. VMI 70
- Jan 17, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. VMI 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 89 vs. VMI 48
- Feb 02, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. VMI 71
- Dec 31, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 102 vs. VMI 75
- Feb 04, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 11, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. VMI 51