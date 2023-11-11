Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Campbell 1-0, East Carolina 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Campbell is 0-3 against East Carolina since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Campbell Fighting Camels will head out on the road to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 2:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Campbell took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 59-48 victory over the Midshipmen. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, as Campbell did.

Meanwhile, the Pirates were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Panthers 91-61 at home.

The Fighting Camels' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Pirates, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Campbell is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-12 record against the spread.

Campbell came up short against East Carolina in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 79-69. Can Campbell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 14-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

East Carolina has won all of the games they've played against Campbell in the last 6 years.