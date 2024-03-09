Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Charlotte 18-11, East Carolina 14-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, East Carolina is heading back home. They and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

East Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime game against SMU on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mustangs by a score of 80-77. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss East Carolina has suffered since November 15, 2023.

Despite the defeat, East Carolina got a solid performance out of RJ Felton, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Cyr Malonga, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 69-64 win over the Owls on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 2 on the offensive boards, as Charlotte did.

Charlotte can attribute much of their success to Dishon Jackson, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Igor Milicic Jr., who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Milicic Jr. has scored all season.

The Pirates' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-16. As for the 49ers, their win bumped their record up to 18-11.

East Carolina lost to Charlotte at home by a decisive 67-52 margin when the teams last played back in February. Will East Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Charlotte has won 4 out of their last 6 games against East Carolina.