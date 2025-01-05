Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: FAU 7-7, East Carolina 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.1 points per game this season.

FAU will face East Carolina after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 163.5 points. There's no need to mince words: FAU lost to Memphis, and FAU lost bad. The score wound up at 90-62. The Owls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Baba Miller, who posted ten points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

FAU struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, East Carolina couldn't handle South Florida on Tuesday and fell 75-69. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Riley, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Felton, who posted 13 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

FAU's defeat dropped their record down to 7-7. As for East Carolina, they dropped their record down to 8-6 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: FAU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for East Carolina, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, East Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU strolled past East Carolina in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a score of 79-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

East Carolina and FAU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.