Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Memphis 20-8, East Carolina 14-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Memphis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Memphis, who comes in off a win.

Memphis and the Owls couldn't quite live up to the 161-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Tigers managed a 78-74 victory over the Owls on Sunday.

Memphis relied on the efforts of David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Jones didn't help Memphis' cause all that much against the 49ers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for Memphis was Jahvon Quinerly's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, East Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost to the Owls on the road by a decisive 70-52 margin. East Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by RJ Felton, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 20-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-13.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Pirates when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.