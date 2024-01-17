Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: North Texas 10-5, East Carolina 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Texas Mean Green and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on North Texas, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact North Texas proved on Saturday. They took down the Owls 69-51.

North Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rondel Walker led the charge by scoring nine points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Walker has scored all season. Aaron Scott was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pirates couldn't handle the Mustangs on Saturday and fell 75-64.

Ezra Ausar put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for East Carolina was Brandon Johnson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Mean Green's victory was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-5. As for the Pirates, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: North Texas have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for East Carolina, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes per game this season. Given North Texas' sizeable advantage in that area, East Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.