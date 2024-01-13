Who's Playing
SMU Mustangs @ East Carolina Pirates
Current Records: SMU 10-5, East Carolina 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
What to Know
East Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The East Carolina Pirates and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. SMU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on East Carolina, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact East Carolina proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 73-62 win over the Owls. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.
East Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was RJ Felton out in front who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. Brandon Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, SMU's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 62-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points SMU has scored all season.
Even though they lost, SMU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Pirates' victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-7. As for the Mustangs, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-5.
While only East Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.
East Carolina lost to SMU at home by a decisive 86-70 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will East Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
SMU is a 4-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 137.5 points.
Series History
SMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.
- Feb 19, 2023 - SMU 86 vs. East Carolina 70
- Feb 04, 2023 - East Carolina 77 vs. SMU 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - SMU 80 vs. East Carolina 66
- Feb 08, 2021 - SMU 71 vs. East Carolina 56
- Dec 16, 2020 - SMU 70 vs. East Carolina 55
- Jan 22, 2020 - SMU 84 vs. East Carolina 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - East Carolina 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - SMU 82 vs. East Carolina 54
- Feb 21, 2018 - SMU 77 vs. East Carolina 58
- Jan 28, 2018 - SMU 86 vs. East Carolina 61