Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: SMU 10-5, East Carolina 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

East Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The East Carolina Pirates and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. SMU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on East Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact East Carolina proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 73-62 win over the Owls. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

East Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was RJ Felton out in front who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. Brandon Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, SMU's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 62-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points SMU has scored all season.

Even though they lost, SMU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Pirates' victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-7. As for the Mustangs, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-5.

While only East Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

East Carolina lost to SMU at home by a decisive 86-70 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will East Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SMU is a 4-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

SMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.