Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: SMU 10-5, East Carolina 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SMU is 8-2 against East Carolina since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. SMU's defense has only allowed 61.7 points per game this season, so East Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for East Carolina.

After a string of four wins, SMU's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 62-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points SMU has scored all season.

Even though they lost, SMU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact East Carolina proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 73-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

East Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Felton, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Johnson, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

The Mustangs' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Pirates, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-7.

SMU strolled past East Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 86-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for SMU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.