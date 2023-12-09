Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: South Carolina 7-1, East Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will be playing at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Pirates beat the Hawks 63-52. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead East Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ezra Ausar, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Felton was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, South Carolina's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The losing side was boosted by Meechie Johnson Jr., who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Less helpful for South Carolina was B.J. Mack's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Pirates have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. East Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will East Carolina repeat their success, or does South Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.