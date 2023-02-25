Who's Playing

Houston @ East Carolina

Current Records: Houston 26-2; East Carolina 14-13

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 1-9 against the #1 Houston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. East Carolina and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when East Carolina and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane clashed on Tuesday, but the Pirates ultimately edged out the opposition 62-60. East Carolina can attribute much of their success to guard Jaden Walker, who had 24 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Houston's way against the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday as they made off with an 89-59 win. Houston's forward J'Wan Roberts looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to seven boards.

East Carolina is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought the Pirates up to 14-13 and the Cougars to 26-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Houston's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.90%, which places them first in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last ten games against East Carolina.