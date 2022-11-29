Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ East Carolina

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-7; East Carolina 5-2

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 89.86 points per game before their matchup on Tuesday. They will face off against the East Carolina Pirates on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

South Carolina State was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 90-64 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, the Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 71-50 punch to the gut against the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Saturday. Guard Javon Small (13 points) was the top scorer for East Carolina.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Series History

East Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with South Carolina State.