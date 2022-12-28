Who's Playing
Temple @ East Carolina
Current Records: Temple 6-7; East Carolina 9-4
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates lost both of their matches to the Temple Owls last season on scores of 75-78 and 63-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The stars were brightly shining for East Carolina in a 60-49 win over the High Point Panthers last week. East Carolina's forward Brandon Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it looks like Temple must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They took an 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Zach Hicks, who had 15 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, East Carolina is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
East Carolina's win lifted them to 9-4 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pirates are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Temple have won seven out of their last 11 games against East Carolina.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Temple 71 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Temple 78 vs. East Carolina 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - East Carolina 67 vs. Temple 63
- Feb 01, 2020 - Temple 76 vs. East Carolina 64
- Jan 16, 2019 - Temple 85 vs. East Carolina 74
- Feb 07, 2018 - Temple 90 vs. East Carolina 73
- Mar 09, 2017 - East Carolina 80 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 15, 2017 - East Carolina 78 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 07, 2017 - Temple 81 vs. East Carolina 62
- Jan 27, 2016 - East Carolina 64 vs. Temple 61
- Jan 09, 2016 - Temple 78 vs. East Carolina 60