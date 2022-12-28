Who's Playing

Temple @ East Carolina

Current Records: Temple 6-7; East Carolina 9-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates lost both of their matches to the Temple Owls last season on scores of 75-78 and 63-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for East Carolina in a 60-49 win over the High Point Panthers last week. East Carolina's forward Brandon Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it looks like Temple must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They took an 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Zach Hicks, who had 15 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, East Carolina is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

East Carolina's win lifted them to 9-4 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won seven out of their last 11 games against East Carolina.