Who's Playing

Blackburn Beavers @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Blackburn 0-0, Eastern Illinois 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will host the Blackburn Beavers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Groniger Arena.

Looking back to last season, Blackburn finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Eastern Illinois finished with a dismal 9-22 record.

Blackburn took a serious blow against Eastern Illinois in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 93-43. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Blackburn was down 45-21.

Series History

Eastern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

  • Dec 03, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 93 vs. Blackburn 43