Who's Playing

Blackburn Beavers @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Blackburn 0-0, Eastern Illinois 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will host the Blackburn Beavers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Groniger Arena.

Looking back to last season, Blackburn finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Eastern Illinois finished with a dismal 9-22 record.

Blackburn took a serious blow against Eastern Illinois in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 93-43. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Blackburn was down 45-21.

Series History

Eastern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.