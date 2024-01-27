Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Tennessee State 11-9, Eastern Illinois 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Panthers earned a 68-59 victory over the Golden Eagles. The win made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Illinois.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Leathernecks by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

The victory got the Panthers back to even at 10-10. As for the Tigers, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-9.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Tennessee State: they have a less-than-stellar 6-10 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Illinois came up short against Tennessee State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 65-61. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee State is a slight 2-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.