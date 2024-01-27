Who's Playing
Tennessee State Tigers @ Eastern Illinois Panthers
Current Records: Tennessee State 11-9, Eastern Illinois 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
Eastern Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Thursday, the Panthers earned a 68-59 victory over the Golden Eagles. The win made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Illinois.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Leathernecks by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.
The victory got the Panthers back to even at 10-10. As for the Tigers, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-9.
Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Tennessee State: they have a less-than-stellar 6-10 record against the spread this season.
Eastern Illinois came up short against Tennessee State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 65-61. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Tennessee State is a slight 2-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 138 points.
Series History
Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Jan 19, 2023 - Tennessee State 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tennessee State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
- Jan 29, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 62 vs. Tennessee State 57
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. Tennessee State 72
- Jan 23, 2021 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Jan 02, 2020 - Tennessee State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Feb 23, 2019 - Tennessee State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
- Feb 28, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 73 vs. Tennessee State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee State 50 vs. Eastern Illinois 47