Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Little Rock 5-13; Eastern Illinois 6-12

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Little Rock Trojans will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lantz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

EIU received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 80-62 to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Meanwhile, Little Rock came up short against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday, falling 74-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Panthers are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

EIU is now 6-12 while Little Rock sits at 5-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EIU is stumbling into the game with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average. The Trojans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.