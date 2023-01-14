Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Little Rock 5-13; Eastern Illinois 6-12

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Little Rock Trojans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lantz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between EIU and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Panthers falling 80-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Little Rock came up short against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday, falling 74-67.

EIU is now 6-12 while Little Rock sits at 5-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: EIU is 53rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.3 on average. The Trojans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.