Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Morehead State 19-10; Eastern Illinois 9-20

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lantz Arena. EIU hasn't won a contest against Morehead State since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 81-77 to the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Morehead State and the Lindenwood Lions this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Morehead State wrapped it up with a 71-58 win at home.

Morehead State's victory lifted them to 19-10 while Eastern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 9-20. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won seven out of their last ten games against Eastern Illinois.