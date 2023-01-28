Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: SE Missouri State 11-11; Eastern Illinois 7-15

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Redhawks and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lantz Arena. SE Missouri State should still be riding high after a victory, while EIU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday SE Missouri State proved too difficult a challenge. SE Missouri State took down Tennessee State 92-75.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 78-74 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday.

The Redhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over EIU when the two teams previously met in February of last year, winning 63-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Missouri State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Redhawks, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

SE Missouri State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Eastern Illinois.