Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Ball State 1-4, Eastern Kentucky 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida TV: FloSports

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ball State Cardinals at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. The Colonels are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Tuesday, everything went Eastern Kentucky's way against Chicago State as Eastern Kentucky made off with an 86-66 win.

Eastern Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 70-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of Detroit. The match marked the Cardinals' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite their loss, Ball State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mickey Pearson Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Pearson Jr. also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Eastern Kentucky's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Ball State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Eastern Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Ball State when the teams last played back in December of 2016, falling 91-86. Can Eastern Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a slight 2-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Ball State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.