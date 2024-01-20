Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Bellarmine 4-15, Eastern Kentucky 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Eastern Kentucky is heading back home. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Bellarmine took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Eastern Kentucky proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 81-72 victory over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 59-57. Bellarmine didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Colonels' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 4-15 with that loss, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid victory over Bellarmine in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 73-63. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Bellarmine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.