Bellarmine Knights @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Bellarmine 4-15, Eastern Kentucky 8-9

After two games on the road, Eastern Kentucky is heading back home. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Bellarmine took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Eastern Kentucky proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 81-72 victory over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 59-57. Bellarmine didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Colonels' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 4-15 with that loss, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Eastern Kentucky is a big 11-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.