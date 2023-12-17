Halftime Report

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: N. Kentucky 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

N. Kentucky scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 94-59 victory over the Patriots. That 94-59 margin sets a new team best for N. Kentucky this season.

Meanwhile, the Colonels couldn't handle the Ragin Cajuns on Wednesday and fell 73-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Kentucky has scored all season.

The Norse now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Colonels, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-5.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

N. Kentucky skirted past Eastern Kentucky 64-61 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a 3-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Eastern Kentucky.