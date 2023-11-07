Who's Playing

Western Virginia Tech Golden Bears @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Western Virginia Tech 0-0, Eastern Kentucky 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will host the Western Virginia Tech Golden Bears to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Baptist Health Arena.

Looking back to last season, Eastern Kentucky finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.