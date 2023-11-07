Who's Playing
Western Virginia Tech Golden Bears @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Current Records: Western Virginia Tech 0-0, Eastern Kentucky 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will host the Western Virginia Tech Golden Bears to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Baptist Health Arena.
Looking back to last season, Eastern Kentucky finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.